Turning around to bring sunshine and mild temperatures

Sunshine has returned…

The time has come, after a wet weekend, the sunshine will return. A cold front to the north of the region will sweep through the region. Yet, it will not drop the temperatures but you may see a slight increase in the cloud cover. The sunshine will continue to dominate through your Tuesday.

Mild Temperatures…

With all this sunshine the start of the week will feel very mild. Highs are expected to be within the mid to upper 50s. Then temperatures for much of the week will stay within that range. Come Wednesday, the calendar changes to April and the mild temperatures will bring the spring-feel.

Light rain chances…

Working towards the end of the workweek the chances for rain start to increase. The more likely chance for rainfall will come late Thursday into Friday. But before that, a few light showers/drizzle will be possible Wednesday. Not much for accumulation likely but will bring a more gloomy feel. Then heading into Thursday the daytime will be dry before rain becomes widespread Friday.

River increases…

Rivers levels currently are running high and minor flood stage are forecasted at Wabasha and McGregor. There is also a close eye on La Crosse and Winona as minor flooding could be possible into the weekend. Especially, if rain chances this week hold true.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett