UW-L baseball senior reflects on a lost season

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Coming into the 2020 baseball season, UW-La Crosse was projected to finish second in conference standings.

Nine seniors headed the Eagles roster and hopes were high for a deep postseason run before the season was canceled amid COVID-19.

It wasn't just a season lost for players, but for the seniors, it potentially ended their careers.

Senior pitcher, Connor Cook is thinking positively and is thankful for the time he did have.

"We just were able to celebrate the memories we created at UW-L and it was joyful, we had a bunch of laughs and just reminisced on what this program gave to us and what UW-L gave to us," Cook said.

Spring athletes are granted another year of eligibility, but Cook isn't quite sure if he will use it.

"Right now, I'm pretty content with what my baseball career has given me and the friendships and memories it created. I'm definitely navigating the opportunities that come up with me using that last year of eligibility but I'm just uncertain right now if I'm gonna use it," Cook added.