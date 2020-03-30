Wall Street pushes higher, led by health care stocks

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

Stocks are higher on Wall Street Monday, led by health care companies.

The S&P 500 was up nearly 2%. European markets were mixed after erasing earlier losses. Asian indexes fell, but not nearly as much as they have in the brutal swings that have rocked investors over the last month.

The price of oil fell 5% to $20 a barrel, a level that is sure to cause more pain for the already battered energy industry.

Trading was hesitant around the world as investors try to assess whether global authorities can do enough to nurse the economy through the damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.