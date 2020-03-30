Wisconsin election preparation moves ahead despite virus

Preparations for Wisconsin’s presidential primary and spring election that’s just a week away on April 7 continue, even in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide and lawsuits seeking a delay and other changes to how the election is run. Monday was the deadline for voters to register to vote online or by mail to vote absentee. Once registered, they had until Thursday to request an absentee ballot. There remains a pending lawsuit in federal court that seeks to postpone the election, move to a mail-in voting only and make a number of other changes to facilitate more ballots being cast.