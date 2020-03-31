1 arrested after shot fired in Madison hospital, no one hurt

University of Wisconsin-Madison police say a gunshot was fired in a University Hospital waiting room when a man tried to disarm a police officer, but that no one was injured. Authorities say two Fitchburg police officers transported the man to the emergency department for evaluation and treatment Tuesday morning. And as the man was moved to another area in the waiting room he tried to disarm one of the officers. Police say that during the struggle one round was fired into the ceiling of the waiting room. The officers regained control of the man and he was arrested. No one was hurt.