Beware of stimulus check scams

(WQOW) - While many of us await our piece of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, the FBI and other agencies are warning people not to fall for scams.

Americans are eligible for up to $1,200 per person and could see that money within three weeks.

Government officials say scammers are already trying to steal people's money by asking for personal or financial information through calls, texts, emails or even websites.

Officials say recipients will receive a notice by mail no later than 15 days after the payment was sent out with information including a phone number to call the IRS if the funds failed to arrive.