Can people still go to parks in Minnesota?

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - With both Wisconsin and Minnesota under stay at home orders, there are outdoor activities we can still enjoy.

Just not everything.

In La Crescent, the city parks are still open, but not the playground equipment.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's executive order 20-20 directs Minnesotans to stay home except for specific reasons. It allows for people to be outside and be active, but to practice safe social distancing.

That has led to empty parks. The La Crescent Police Department put up closed signs, but parks are technically open as the Governor's order doesn't close playgrounds.

The La Crescent police chief says the signs are about awareness of the risk.

"We want to do the educational component. We're not here to write tickets or arrest people, those types of things," said La Crescent Police Chief Doug Stavenau.

"What we want to do is educate the public on how they can do some best practices so that we can slow the spread which then will help the health care system treat those that need to be helped," Chief Stavenau added.

Click here to learn more about Governor Walz executive order.