Mayo Clinic Health System changes hours of operations at all locations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System has changed its hours of operation due to the state guidelines to ‘stay at home'.

In a news release from the Health System, it said, "Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to taking care of patients and staff amid this COVID-19 outbreak. This includes helping patients ‘stay at home’ offering care visits via telemedicine, our Mayo Clinic online portal, telephone, and other methods."

A full list of the change in operating hours can be seen below:

ONALASKA FAMILY MEDICINE:

· Core Hours – 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

· Eliminated extended evening hours and early morning hours

· Pharmacy transitions to drive-thru only (8:00 am. -6:00 p.m.)

· Dialysis and Anti-Coagulation – business as usual

ONALASKA URGENT CARE:

· Weekends – 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

HOLMEN:

· Clinic temporarily closed (transitioning staff to other locations)

· Drive thru Pharmacy Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

· Clinic re-opens to a Respiratory Clinic for pre-registered patients only (details to come)

SPARTA:

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.

TOMAH:

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

CALEDONIA:

· Clinic temporarily closed (transitioning staff to other locations)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN: News Release

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

LA CROSSE FAMILY MEDICINE:

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC / RESIDENCY:

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

ARCADIA:

· Clinic Hours – 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

PEDIATRICS - ONALASKA:

· Clinic temporarily closed transitioning staff to La Crosse Pediatric clinic

PEDIATRICS – LA CROSSE:

· Clinic Hours – 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In addition, the Mayo Clinic Health System wants individuals to know, "no visitors are allowed in either La Crosse or Sparta hospital at this time (exceptions excluded). Please note that anyone coming for appointments and other reasons will be screened at all entry points of our facilities."

For more information and resources about COVID-19 visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or wish to visit someone in the hospital.