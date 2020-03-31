Changes to substance use services in the region

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - In the first three months of 2020, the Alliance to Heal reports 10 drug overdose deaths in La Crosse County. That compares to 22 cases in all of last year.

Heal says there has been a decrease in prescription opioids, but heroin, meth, and fentanyl are the most common and popular drugs.

It's too early to say why the increase seems to be occurring.

Al Bliss, the coordinator for Alliance to Heal, says people needing help with addiction still have options during the pandemic.

"Certainly for those individuals who have appointments, I know that they are still accepting people in, they're not turning them away. Obviously the group therapy programs, they have cut those but I would suggest to contact great rivers 211," said Bliss.

