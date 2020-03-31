Democratic contributions help Karofsky outpace Kelly
New campaign finance reports show Wisconsin Supreme Court hopeful Jill Karofsky easily outraised incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly over the last two months. The reports show Karofsky raised $1.9 million between Feb. 4 and March 23. So far this year she has raised $2.05 million, with $1.3 million coming from the state Democratic Party. Kelly, by comparison, raised $591,789 over the last two months and $779,253 for the year. The numbers are important because they are indicator of the level of support for each candidate as they head into Tuesday’s spring election.