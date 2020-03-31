Evers: Wisconsin receives 2nd PPE shipment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that Wisconsin has received its second shipment of personal protective equipment to help health care workers and emergency medical workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Evers said the shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile is being distributed. The supplies are going to medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across Wisconsin.

"We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our health care workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19," Evers said in a statement.

The second phase includes N95 respirators, face masks and shields, surgical gowns, coveralls and gloves.