Expert shares pandemic money management advice

Altoona (WQOW) - As more of our neighbors are temporarily laid off, many families are trying to figure out how to stretch a dollar.

Mike Shillin, president of Shillin Wealth Management in Altoona, said a good way to manage your finances is to first determine your budgeting wants versus your needs.

He said to figure out how much to spend on things like food, transportation, entertainment and see which areas you can cut back on.

Shillin also said this is a good time to start planning for the future.

"Right now is a good time to reevaluate your budget," Shillin said. "Know what's important, and really try to focus on building up an emergency fund. We're recommending most people put aside four to six months worth of cash right now, just so that we know everybody has a buffer until we have some more certainty on the current global situation."

Shillin asks for people to focus on things they can control.

If you understand your cash flow and how to spend your money he said you will get through this pandemic just fine.