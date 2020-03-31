How will COVID-19 impact the election?

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The coronavirus pandemic has prevented political candidates from holding rallies, and that could impact voter turnout on election day.

UWEC Political Science Department Chair Geoffrey Peterson said political scientists have always assumed that rallies and campaign events help get voters to the polls, but he says until now, there's never been a time without these events to use as a comparison.

He said it is possible they may not have a large impact on results citing how Joe Biden won states on Super Tuesday he hadn't visited.

"This is kind of like a live experiment for us in political science," Peterson said. "It's entirely possible that these big rallies and campaign trips, and everything else actually don't matter all that much anymore. We just don't actually know the answer."

Peterson said impacts will likely be similar for most candidates because they are all unable to hold large events right now. However, he suspects President Trump's campaign may be impacted the most, because rallies have played such a large role in his election and presidency.

