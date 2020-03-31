Iowa coronavirus cases up to 497, with 30 at care center

Iowa public health officials say coronavirus cases have increased by 73 to a total statewide of 497 due to surging numbers in populous counties in central and eastern Iowa. One additional death was reported, a Muscatine County resident between 41 and 60 years old. Seven people in Iowa have died. The virus is now present in 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Case counts have been growing fastest in Linn County in eastern Iowa, where an additional 19 cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 90. Heritage Specialty Care, a nursing home that has more than 100 residents in Cedar Rapids, confirmed Tuesday that it is the facility where the virus has infected residents and employees