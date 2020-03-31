Judge: Man linked to white supremacist group to stay in jail

A Maryland man linked by the FBI to a white supremacist group and arrested ahead of a gun rights rally in Virginia will remain in federal custody while awaiting trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Boardman refused on Tuesday to set bond for Brian Mark Lemley Jr., who was indicted on gun-related charges. Federal authorities say Lemley and two other men were members of a white supremacist organization called The Base. A Justice Department prosecutor has said the group’s goal was to accelerate the overthrow of the U.S. government and replace it with a white supremacist regime.