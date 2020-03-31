La Crosse gets $518K in federal COVID-19 funding

La Crosse gets $518K in federal COVID-19 fundingNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse is receiving more than a half million dollars from the federal government to help respond to economic and housing issues resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
The money comes from the "CARES" act which was signed into law last week.
Senator Tammy Baldwin announced the state was receiving more than $37 million in community development block grants distributed around the state.
La Crosse's share is $518,988.
The money will now be used for community development initiatives to support workers and families during the public health crisis.
