La Crosse United Way Establishes Emergency Response Funds for entire service area

LACROSSE,Wi(WXOW)- The La Crosse United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation have already raised more than $750,000 to rapidly deploy resources to charitable organizations at the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in La Crosse County, but you can help too.

Both company's have set up ways in which you can help other charitable organizations through funds that each community has set up. If you would like to contribute to one of the funds you can find instructions on how to do so in each county below.

The La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund is still accepting funds via the La Crosse Community Foundation website.



For additional ways to donate to any of the funds, including via cash or check, please visit www.gruw.org/covid19.

For questions about the funds you can contact the staff.

For questions about donating to the funds:

Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director

mkwolf@gruw.org

(608) 796-1400, ext. 102

Katie Sparks, Development Director

ksparks@gruw.org

(608) 796-1400, ext. 104

Or, for questions from non-profit agencies about applying for funds: