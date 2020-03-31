La Crosse United Way Establishes Emergency Response Funds for entire service area

La Crosse United Way Establishes Emergency Response Funds for entire service areaUpdated
LACROSSE,Wi(WXOW)- The La Crosse United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation have already raised more than $750,000 to rapidly deploy resources to charitable organizations at the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak in La Crosse County, but you can help too.
Both company's have set up ways in which you can help other charitable organizations through funds that each community has set up. If you would like to contribute to one of the funds you can find instructions on how to do so in each county below.
- Buffalo County
- Complete our Buffalo County form, or
- Text BUFFALO to 40403
- Crawford County
- Complete our Crawford County form, or
- Text CRAWFORD to 40403
- Houston County
- Complete our Houston County form, or
- Text HOUSTON to 40403
- Monroe County
- Complete our Monroe County form, or
- Text MONROE to 40403
- Trempealeau County
- Complete our Trempealeau County form, or
- Text TREMP to 40403
- Vernon County
- Complete our Vernon County form, or
- Text VERNON to 40403
The La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund is still accepting funds via the La Crosse Community Foundation website.
For additional ways to donate to any of the funds, including via cash or check, please visit www.gruw.org/covid19.
For questions about the funds you can contact the staff.
For questions about donating to the funds:
- Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director
- mkwolf@gruw.org
- (608) 796-1400, ext. 102
- Katie Sparks, Development Director
- ksparks@gruw.org
- (608) 796-1400, ext. 104
Or, for questions from non-profit agencies about applying for funds:
- Liz Evans, Community Impact Director
- levans@gruw.org
- (608) 796-1400, ext. 105
