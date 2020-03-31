Man charged with crash death of 9-year-old Sioux City boy

A driver has been charged with the crash death of a boy in northern Iowa’s Floyd County. Court records say Jesse Blade is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated and with other crimes. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. Blade’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday. The crash happened in Rudd on Oct. 26. The Iowa State Patrol has said Blade didn’t halt his car at a stop sign and rammed into the passenger side of a minivan. The crash killed 9-year-old Royce Fisher, who lived in Sioux City. Officials say Blade lives in Charles City.