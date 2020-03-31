More clouds returning…

Cooler Tuesday…

Highs cooled down a bit from yesterday with northeasterly winds taking over. Afternoon readings reached into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Clouds return by Wednesday…

An approaching weak front will generate a slight chance of rain for Wednesday, but the showers would be very light and spotty. That will change for Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain chances increase by Friday…

Rain will become more widespread and a bit heavier, but it will stop well short of the amounts from the last system. As we slide into Friday evening light rain could mix with a little very light snow.

Mostly dry weekend…

There will be slight chances of light rain and a few flakes of light snow, but the activity is very low probability. You could probably plan to rake up the yard, and do some of the pre-summer outdoor tasks.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden