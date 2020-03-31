More sunshine today before clouds return

Get outdoors…

Yesterday day cured the gloomy blues with plenty of sunshine. If you felt you didn’t get enough there is more on the way. Today the sunshine will be around, especially early this morning. So get outdoors while you can as highs climb into the low 50s. You may be able to get outdoors Wednesday and Thursday, but will not be as sunny as rain chances move in.

Increasing rain chances…

By tomorrow rain chances will return. Yet, it will be a very light and quick event. So it will be a few hours to dodge a few raindrops before the rest of the day remains calm.

Then the more likely chance for rainfall will arrive Thursday evening. Yet, the daytime will be dry and warm as the moisture builds to the west. Then Friday into Saturday morning will turn into a rainy event. Accumulations could near an inch.

River increases…

Flood warnings are active for Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor. Minor flooding is forecasted for all locations. Levels will continue to rise, especially with the end of the week rainfall.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett