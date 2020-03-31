Preparing Yourself for Severe Weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many might have missed the arrival of spring just 12 days ago, we have many other things on our minds. Springtime also means severe weather season, and now is the time to make sure you're prepared.

Three tornadoes touched down on March 28 just to our south. Many families are home together right now, which provides a great opportunity to start the conversation of what your family would do if severe weather rolls through.

La Crosse Co. Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Rindy says that it's important we switch our focus from winter to spring. "Let's talk about this. What you're going to do before severe weather happens and not after," said Rindy.

Local Emergency Management teams and meteorologists want to know if your family would know what to do if a strong storm was racing towards your town.

Warning Coordinator at the National Weather Service in La Crosse Todd Shea says the first thing to do is make sure to have a good source of weather information. Something like the News 19 Weather App or a NOAA radio that doesn't need to be plugged in. These kinds of options give you real-time information the second it comes in.

"Maybe as a family or group you talk about the different ways you possibly can stay up on the weather or get notified for hazardous weather," said Shea. "It's a good idea for families all together now to kind of think of where in their house is a good spot to seek shelter."

The interior part of the basement is the best choice. If you don't have a basement, an interior room with no windows is the next safest bet.

"It is an interesting time we are in right now. We kind of remind people too that the COVID-19 thing is new to us, but every year there is a severe weather threat," said Shea. "Some of the preparedness and precautions that we have to take every spring to be ready for severe weather we still have to do during this strange world that we are living in right now."

Severe Weather Awareness Week for Wisconsin and Minnesota is the week of April 8. The Stormtracker 19 weather team here at WXOW will continue to provide in-depth conversation about severe weather topics over the next two weeks to make sure you're prepared.

You can find more information on how to download our WXOW Weather App here.