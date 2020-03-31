Retired library lady vows to bring books to those who need them the most

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mary Dunn loves to sing but she mostly uses her voice to discuss books and it's mostly with seniors.

"I do it because the people can't get out to the library to come to our discussion groups and things. What I do is I pick books that I can leave at the nursing homes and talk about that and that way they can enjoy them," said Dunn.

Her visits with seniors started out all about the books but she discovered it became much more to them.

"A lot of these people don't have other people that are coming to talk with them, so it's more of a social thing and that's why I will not give that up, even in retirement," said Dunn.

Mary stepped down from her official post at the La Crosse Public Library as Reader Advisory Librarian February 5. She spent 45 years working there. The library didn't want to see her go but that didn't stop them from throwing her a retirement party fit for a queen. Mary wore a crown and sat on a throne. The receiving line took three hours.

"I can't even explain it. I didn't realize all those people liked me. It was real humbling. When I was going through all the cards and the gifts which took me quite a while. You know I had things in there like 'You changed my life.' That was from a young person who was homebound," said Dunn.

Tom Sleik says Mary's giving heart stretches far beyond just bringing books to people who need it.

Sleik is on the library board but he has some first-hand experience with Mary's kind work. "She brought books to my mother when my mother was in a nursing home. And she knew what my mother liked and she was so good at finding the materials that would be helpful to each one of the people she visited as homebound people. Just a remarkable person. That's why I think there are so many people at her party," said Sleik.

Before the strict guidelines for social distancing came into play, Mary hosted book chats for people of all ages at the library and coffee shops. However, she admits that her favorite people to chat about books with

are seniors because they just are so appreciative.

Phyllis Branson lives at The Willows Assisted Living in La Crosse. She is one of those appreciative seniors.

"I was a little concerned when I had to move from independent living in my condo to here at the Willows that I would be losing contact with Mary and now to have her come here to the Willows and do the book talks. It's been wonderful because she's just such an enthusiastic person. She really instills a love of reading for you. I'm just very grateful for all the things she does," said Phyllis.

Mary says books can take you to another place, at a time when things in the world might be uncertain.

"It is a good escapism. All of a sudden If you get yourself into a book you have no idea that you missed lunch and dinner," said Dunn.

Mary is not keen on excuses either. She believes everyone should find time to read and if you don't, she'll tell you why.

"I say it's your loss. I've heard that before especially with students but you have to make time for yourself. Even if you do five minutes a day there are books out there where you can just take some of the short stories," said Dunn.

Mary missed a few trips and a cruise with friends but she isn't wasting time being upset instead she is using her time wisely to read, read, read.

Mary plans to continue visiting the nursing homes and hosting book chats around town once the coronavirus guidelines are lifted.