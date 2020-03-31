River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to
rise to near 13.9 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and
Stockholm may experience flooding.
&&