River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to

rise to near 13.9 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet…Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and

Stockholm may experience flooding.

&&