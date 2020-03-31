River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* from late Wednesday night until further notice…Or until the
warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 15.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 17.9 feet by Monday evening. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 18.0 feet…Pumping operations begin at the Prairie du
Chien waste water treatment facility.
