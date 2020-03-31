River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* from Thursday morning until further notice…Or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 3:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 10.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue

to rise to near 13.2 feet by Monday morning. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

&&