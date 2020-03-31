Safer at Home: free activities to make staying home fun

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - If your house has started to feel small during the Safer at Home order, NASA has launched programs to bring the universe straight to your living room.

The space agency is offering a variety of science, technology, engineering, and math themed programs for a variety of ages, from edible crafts to educational video games. There's also a variety of experiments that use supplies you probably already have. They also feature podcasts, virtual tours, videos and e-books to help make your house feel a little bigger.

You can find all of these resources here.

Legendary country singer Dolly Parton is also getting in on the fun. She and her foundation The Imagination Library are launching a series called Goodnight with Dolly, where she'll read children's books out loud on YouTube. The series starts Thursday, April 2nd, and is projected to run for 10 weeks.

You can find out more information and download the free activity sheets to go with the first episode here.

