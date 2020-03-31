Two additional MN deaths due to COVID-19 complications

The coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota continued to track upward Tuesday with dozens of new confirmed cases and additional deaths. The state Department of Health said 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications, up by two deaths since Monday’s toll. The state has 629 confirmed cases Tuesday, up 53 from Monday. Those who have died ranged in age from 58 to 95. Health officials say 56 people remained in the hospital, with 26 patients in the intensive care unit. Those with confirmed cases range in age from 5 months to 104 years old.