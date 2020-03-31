Unemployment claims surging in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WQOW) - With more and more businesses forced to temporarily close, the number of unemployment claims in Wisconsin is skyrocketing.

Last week alone, the Department of Workforce Development took more than 1.5 million calls from people trying to file an unemployment claim.

On Thursday, they got 160 calls per second.

"I just dialed and dialed and dialed and dialed until I got onto the hold list," said Jaime Schoener who was laid off from a salon.

The Department of Workforce Development saw so many claims on the website that it crashed over the weekend.

Officials said they have been training new claims specialists and are working to expand the webserver.

They say online is still the easiest way to file a claim.

To do that, visit this website to set up an account.

After the initial claim application is completed you will need to register with the Wisconsin Job Service at this website.