UPDATE: Two more COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of two new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County has required hospitalization.

The La Crosse County Health Department released new details Tuesday afternoon.

The department's Jacquie Cutts said there are now 19 cases. The latest involves a man in his early 40s who has severe symptoms that required hospitalization.

The other is a man in his mid 50s with moderate symptoms.

One of the cases confirmed on Monday was the first hospitalization case of a La Crosse County resident.

Cutts also provided some numbers behind the cases in the county. More than half, nearly 56%, were from La Crosse. Twenty-eight percent were from Onalaska.

Of all the county cases, 78% were people under the age of 60.

In Wisconsin, the number of cases also increased to 1,351. Numbers released Tuesday afternoon by the state's Department of Health Services said there have been 16 deaths from the coronavirus.

In our area, Tuesday's figures show Buffalo County with 1 case, Grant, Jackson, and Monroe counties with two each.