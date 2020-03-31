 Skip to Content

WATCH: 4:00 p.m.: White House COVID-19 update

3:45 pm Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Political, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch the news conference here

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Watch the White House daily briefing on the administration's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. but has been known to begin later than the originally scheduled time.

  • Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
  • Latest closures and cancellations including churches, organizations, and events HERE.
  • All other significant cancellations and delays are posted HERE.
  • Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
  • Sign up for COVID-19 Updates

WXOW Staff

Related Articles

Skip to content