What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL

AP Personal Finance Writer

The IRS and the Treasury Department say Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks.

Most people don't need to do anything to get the money. But some - such as senior citizens and low-income people who might not traditionally file tax returns - do need to take action.

The IRS and Treasury have provided more details on how to ensure people get paid, including a website to file basic tax and direct deposit information.