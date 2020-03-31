White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from virus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

President Donald Trump is calling American efforts to slow the spread of the virus "a matter of life and death" and urging the public to heed his administration's 30-day guidelines.

At Tuesday's White House briefing on the pandemic, Trump said, "Every citizen is being called upon to make sacrifices."

The guidelines are similar to the administration's earlier advice that aimed to slow the spread of the virus in two weeks.

The president, however, recently announced that he was going to extend the guidelines for another 30 days, giving up his hope to reopen the national economy by Easter.

Trump said: "This is going to be a very painful, very very painful two weeks."

The guidelines call for continued social distancing, staying at home if sick and calling your doctor.

People are also urged to refrain from going to restaurants and bars, utilize delivery and takeout food options and protect the elderly, although young people are at risk too.

Video is included of some of the slides shown Tuesday at the White House briefing.