Wisconsin lawmakers warned of Medicaid enrollment spike

Wisconsin’s health secretary is warning lawmakers that Medicaid enrollment is expected to increase dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic, requiring the Legislature to take swift action to bolster the program that serves more than 1 million poor, elderly and disabled people. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm sent the warning to the co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget committee on Tuesday. She said the pandemic “is likely to significantly increase Medicaid expenditures” through June 2021. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature are discussing a state aid package to complement an estimated $2.2 billion coming the state’s way as part of the federal stimulus.