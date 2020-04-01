All but two hiking trail reopens in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the weather warms, more opportunities become available for people to get out and enjoy nature.

The City of La Crosse has opened four of its trails that were closed earlier this spring due to wet, soggy conditions.

The Hixon Forest, Mathy Quarry, Hass Tract, and Dobson Tract trails reopened Wednesday to the public.

Two trails remain closed. The city's Parks Department said the Upper Hixon Forest Tail is closed due to wet and poor trail conditions. The Willow Trail is closed for use because of high water from flooding.

Anyone using the trails is strongly encouraged to practice social distancing when encountering others.