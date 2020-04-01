Bernie Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone April 7 election

Wisconsin (WQOW) - One of the top names on next Tuesday's Wisconsin ballot is calling on the state to postpone the election as COVID-19 continues its stronghold on the Badger State.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president. That is the top race on Tuesday's ballot.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Sanders said, “people should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them. The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”

A federal judge is hearing testimony on the desire by some to postpone the election.

