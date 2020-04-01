Evers to use National Guard as poll workers during shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers will use members of Wisconsin National Guard to step in as poll workers after election officials said they're short about 7,000 workers throughout the state.

According to a brief filed in federal court to postpone the election, Assistant Attorney General Hannah Jurss wrote, “Governor Evers has agreed to use members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard to assist as poll workers, but it is anticipated that the assistance of the National Guard will not satisfy all of the current staffing needs.”

This announcement comes a day after the Wisconsin Election officials reported nearly 60% of municipalities are dealing with a shortage of poll workers, as many volunteers are fearful to work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly every county in Wisconsin has at least one municipality concerned about their ability to open a polling place on April 7, according to a WEC memo.

The National Guard is currently determining how many personnel it can make available for each county. The Guard did not have an immediate response to our request for comment.

RELATED: Federal judge to take testimony in election lawsuits