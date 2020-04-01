Federal judge signals he won’t postpone Wisconsin election

(AP) - A federal judge is signaling he won't postpone or make any major changes to Wisconsin's spring election to alleviate concerns about voters and poll workers contracting the coronavirus.

Democrats and a host of liberal-leaning groups have filed three federal lawsuits asking U.S. District Judge William Conley to postpone in-person voting on Tuesday, lift requirements that absentee voters include photo ID with ballot applications and give people more time to file those ballots with local clerks.

Conley told the groups' attorneys during a hearing Wednesday that they haven't shown the crisis impinges on people's voting rights.