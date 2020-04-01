Getting answers: Should I wear a mask in public?

(WKOW) -- There's been a lot of back and forth as to whether people in the general public should wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Initially, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization said no.

Wednesday on Good Morning America, the U.S. Surgeon General said the CDC is now taking another look at the initial recommendation, but had an urgent message in the meantime.

"Even if you do wear a mask, it can't be at the expense of social distancing. We don't want people to think, hey, I'm going to wear a face-covering so it's appropriate for me to go around other people," said Dr. Jerome Adams. "The most important thing for people to do is stay at home."

Dr. Adams added, if you choose to wear a mask, you do not need an N95 mask. You may be taking it away from a medical professional who desperately needs it.