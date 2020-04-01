Gundersen employees go the extra mile donating blood

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the stress that comes now with being a medical professional, Gundersen Health System employees donated blood in this time of shortage.

On Tuesday, Gundersen Health System hosted an employee only blood drive to help combat the shortage that has arisen due to fewer people leaving their homes.

Many employees stressed the importance of donating blood especially during this time of need. Mitchell Edquist, an MD and third-year medical student stated, "It feels amazing. I'm glad that everyone has taken a collaborative approach to giving back any way they can. I know there's a statewide or even a nationwide blood shortage. This is a great way to give back and help out for those who are not on the front lines of the COVID outbreak to help out this cause."

Gundersen hopes to schedule another blood drive in the next month.