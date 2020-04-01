How to avoid gaining the “Quarantine 15” pounds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - With more people stuck at home nowadays, some are wondering how to stay healthy and avoid the so-called 'Quarantine 15,' as in 15 pounds of unwanted weight.

In order to prevent gaining weight, Appel Chiropractic and ChiroThin Weight Loss clinic director Kelly Williams said eat a balanced diet of lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and grains.

She also added that technology is huge in helping people stay active right in their own home. She recommends workout videos on YouTube or trying out healthy recipes from Pinterest.

Another good way to keep the extra pounds off is to drink 64 to 100 ounces of water a day and to sleep six to eight hours each night.

"Stress is a number one factor, besides not enough sleep, of people gaining weight," said Williams. "You can't lose weight. Your cortisol levels will go up so definitely try to keep your stress down. Try to get some sleep. Try to relax. That will help you."

Williams said to help hold yourself accountable, make fitness goals with your whole family and have a group chat with each other to check if you're keeping your commitment.