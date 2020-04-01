Iowa governor got 2nd chance; she thinks felons should, too

For Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a drunken driving conviction nearly 20 years ago marked a turning point. After becoming the state’s first female governor, the Republican is using her experience as motivation for a campaign to restore the vote to felons that’s divided her from many in her own party. After recent changes in Kentucky, Virginia and Florida, Iowa is the only state with broad constitutional language that revokes voting for all felons. Some Republican lawmakers argue victims should be paid restitution before felons get voting rights back. The Legislature has suspended its session because of the coronavirus. It’s unclear whether lawmakers will return to the issue.