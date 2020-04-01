Boys Basketball contenders for next season: We look ahead with Mark Miller from Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook (Part 1)

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The sudden, disappointing but understandable end to the boy's basketball season left many fans un-fulfilled.

No state champs were crowned.

But that won't stop us from looking into our crystal ball into next season.

Mark Miller from wissports.net and Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook has been covering boys basketball since 1981.

WXOW 19 Sports Director Scott Emerich had a chance to visit with Miller on many subjects, including whether Onalaska and Central can contend again next year.

"Central sustained a few more graduation losses losing four starters, including Johnny and Jordan Davis going to Madison and Terrance Thompson, likely will commit to a Division 1 school in the near future.

So there are some big holes to fill at Central,' Miller said. "They do have some very good players within the program who gained valuable experience this year. Devon Fielding and Noah Compan are two guys who are going to make a lot of noise for Central over the next two seasons."

"Over at Onalaska, I think they're going to have another really good team. I think they're the team to beat within that Sectional. When you look at 6'11" Gavin McGrath coming back for his senior year, Sam Kick coming back for his senior year, those are two pretty good guys to build around. Then you add Victor Desmond, who was their sixth man this year and would've started for any other team and he'll move into the starting lineup next year."

"They'll all be seniors next year. So it's their team. It's their time to shine and I think they're going to be very strong again next year."

I asked Mark, "Compared to the statewide talent and what's coming back next year, do you still think they can be a state title contender?"

"The Division 2 field is always very, very competitive. I think that will be the case again next year. I think Nicolet is going to be very good despite losing Jalen Johnson to graduation," Miller said.

"River Falls is going to be very good and they're going to be in the same Sectional as Onalaska, Central, Logan and all the teams in that area."

"I think Tomah is going to have a really good team coming back. With Duston Derousseau and Carson Lindauer, I think they're going to be a team in the Mississippi Valley Conference that's going to be right up there near the top. I do think Onalaska can contend statewide, but even within their conference and Sectional they're going to get pushed."