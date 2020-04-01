Local facilities provide exercise alternatives for families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gym and childcare facilities like Snap Fitness and The Parenting Place have provided alternative exercise options to kids and adults.

Snap Fitness corporate teamed up with Fitness On Demand and My Zone. Both Fitness On Demand and My Zone offer free virtual indoor workouts you can view here. You do not have to be a Snap Fitness member to use the website or view the exercises.

Nicole Dahl, the General Manager for Snap Fitness La Crescent, said working out releases endorphins and can improve mood.

"Exercise is vital not just physically but for emotional well-being," Dahl said. "I know staying at home can be hard, but working-out indoors and staying motivated and active is key to a healthy life. For outdoor activities, I suggest walking the dog or taking the kids outside to play basketball. All of that will get you and your family's muscles moving."

The Parenting Place provides an exercise program called 'Muscles In Motion.' Muscles In Motion is a select time during daycare hours where kids get to choose safe and fun ways to play.

On Wednesdays via Facebook live, The Parenting Place is offering virtual Muscles In Motion.

Mike Scott, a parenting educator for The Parenting Place, said parents and kids who join the Facebook-live enjoy a game called stop-and-go.

"We sometimes forget kids are feeling the stress of this pandemic," Scott said. "I know that as an adult, I feel better when I go out and get some exercise, and its the same thing with kids."

On Mondays and Fridays, The Parenting Place will go live to discuss parenting tips with families.