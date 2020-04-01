WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Department update on COVID-19

 Skip to Content

La Crosse County Health Department update on COVID-19

The La Crosse County Health Department provides a 2:30 pm briefing to the media about efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the department said there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those was a man who required hospitalization for treatment.

Watch live on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

