WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Department update on COVID-19

WATCH 2:30 pm: La Crosse County Health Department update on COVID-19Updated
News app viewers can watch here
The La Crosse County Health Department provides a 2:30 pm briefing to the media about efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Tuesday, the department said there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the county. One of those was a man who required hospitalization for treatment.
Watch live on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
