Minnesota reports 17 deaths due to COVID-19, 689 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday morning that five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 17.

MDH said 689 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 342 no longer need to be isolated.

Wednesday's figures showed that ten people in Winona have the virus. Eight people in Fillmore County have also tested positive. No case have been reported in Houston County.

See the full list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said those who tested positive in the state have ranged from 4 months old to 104 years old. Those who have died were between the ages of 58 and 95.

Details from the state showed that 30 percent of the cases were from community spread. Another 21 percent were from a known exposure to a case.

See the full breakdown here.

The Department said as of Wednesday morning, 21,191 tests have been completed in the state.

Health officials are also providing a breakdown of how individuals who tested positive were likely exposed to the virus.

The Department of Health said as of Wednesday, 54 people are hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, and 27 are in the ICU.

KTTC contributed to this report.