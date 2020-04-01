New fishing regulations effective today

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR has issued a number of new regulations for anglers that take effect on April 1.

One of the biggest changes is a statewide year-round catch-and-release season for both large and smallmouth bass. The season was previously closed in March, April and most of May, but now anglers can target bass as long as they release them.

"A lot of the changes this year have been because Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa got together and wanted to make the bag limits between the states on the Mississippi River the same so it's easier to enforce and it's easier for fisherman to understand it," said DNR Conservation Warden Jake Bolks. "The big thing for fishermen in Wisconsin this year will be to read the regulations and to constantly update themselves on it."

The DNR is also reminding fishermen to practice what it calls "walleye distancing" - staying at least three 24-inch walleyes, or six feet, away from others both in boats and onshore.