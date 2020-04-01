New WI Numbers: 24 dead, 1,550 infected with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health released new figures showing that 24 people in the state have died from the coronavirus.

The DHS numbers showed 1,550 people in Wisconsin have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. Half of the cases, 780, were in Milwaukee.

For the first time, the state released figures showing that 398, or 26%, required hospitalization.

DHS is reporting that 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in La Crosse County. Elsewhere, one person each in Buffalo and Crawford counties has the coronavirus. Grant, Jackson, and Monroe counties had two each.

The DHS website also said 18,819 people have tested negative for the virus.

Figures released by the DHS also provided more insight into who was getting the virus in the state.

Of the 1,550 cases in Wisconsin, 52 percent were women and 48 percent were men.

When it came to dying from COVID-19 complications, 58 percent were men and 42 percent were women.

People between 20 and 80 made up the majority of the 1,550 cases.

Percentage of total COVID-19 cases by age group: