No new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A bit of good news from the La Crosse County Health Department-no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Jen Rombalski said 19 people have confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the cases are hospitalized, she said.

A total of twelve people have recovered from the virus according to Rombalski.

Besides presenting the latest numbers, she also took a moment to acknowledge that while Easter is an important time for many people.

Rombalski clarified that the holiday is not an exception to the governor's order. She suggested people find ways to worship by ways other than congregating at churches.

Many churches have switched to alternative means of worship including holding online services.

