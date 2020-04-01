Not a washout forecast yet, but light showers possible

Scattered showers…

A weak moisture belt has been sliding across Minnesota early. Then this will bring a chance for flurries/light rain in Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa. The accumulations will be minimal. Then this system will dry out into the late morning and the sunshine could return for your Wednesday.

Drying out…

Today is National walking day and getting that task done today should not be an issue. After early morning scattered showers dissipate there will be a drying lull. There may not be an abundance of sunshine but no rain until late Thursday.

As the southerly winds kick in, it will be slightly breezy but it will also bring the mild weather. Yesterday had a chill in the air due to northerly winds and by tomorrow you will be able to feel the difference. Especially, as high temperatures will be near average today then soaring into the 60s tomorrow. But then wet weather returns.

Wet weather quickly returns…

A cold front will be stationary through the next few days. Then it will finally break into the region late Thursday night. By early morning Friday is when showers will become spotty and light through much of the state. A few spots of moderate rainfall will be possible. Yet, colder air following the cold front may allow for a switch over to snowfall to end the system. But don’t panic yet, the surface will be warm enough to get rid of any snow accumulations into Saturday morning.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett